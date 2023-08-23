The Bay of Islands breeding season rāhui covers the bays south of Russell township, including Tahapuke Bay and Matauwhi Bay (on the right of the above image) as well as Pomare Bay, Uruti Bay and Orongo Bay.

A three-month fishing rāhui is set to be implemented in parts of the Bay of Islands after feedback showing previous rāhui have helped reinstate fishery stocks in the areas.

The Kororāreka Marae Komiti, as part of its combined responsibility to ensure kaitiakitanga of te taiao [the environment], is about to reinstate the fishing rāhui for the fifth year.

The rāhui area in total extends from Tahapuke Bay to Kaiarara Island (Mill Island) and Toretore Island (Nobbys Island) and includes all upper harbour limits of Matauwhi Bay, Pomare Bay, Uruti Bay and Orongo Bay.

Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri said the rāhui is essential to preserve the legacy of small harbour fishing for future fish and shellfish stocks, so it includes netting, customary fishing and gathering of shellfish.

The rāhui period is from September 1 to the December 31, which coincides with most fish breeding seasons, including that of shellfish.

The rāhui was not legally enforceable, but most people respected it.

This will be the fifth year of the spawning season rāhui. People who have anything to do with these bays and harbours have said the fish and bird life has improved exponentially over the last four years.

Notably, fish life has even improved around Kororāreka Wharf, she said.

“This rāhui is supported by hapū, extending from Taumarere to Rāwhiti. We particularly want to acknowledge Ngāti Manu as holding mana whenua over this area, and for future reference, the hapū will continue to guide the cultural context of rāhui. We hope, as a people, that this rāhui will ensure kai moana stocks will continue to flourish for future generations,” Rewiri said.