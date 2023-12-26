Rockstead Construction owner Doug Sturrock invented Geobind, an innovative mineral-based bio aggregate binder - that has seen the Bay of Islands company get a $30,000 business development grant from Top Energy’s Business Development Fund

Rockstead Construction owner Doug Sturrock invented Geobind, an innovative mineral-based bio aggregate binder - that has seen the Bay of Islands company get a $30,000 business development grant from Top Energy’s Business Development Fund

An innovative ‘world first’ mineral-based bio aggregate binder for hempcrete, a natural building material with green credentials, has seen a Bay of Islands company receive $30,000 from the Top Energy Business Development Fund.

Thanks to the innovation, the construction industry just got a little closer to reducing its carbon emissions by 2050 as the company looks for worldwide licences for the product.

Rockstead Construction, a building contractor with a keen focus on building for the future and sustainable building services, is the latest recipient of the Top Energy Business Development Fund.

The reason is Geobind - developed by Rockstead’s owner Doug Sturrock - a mineral-based bio aggregate binder for hempcrete, a material widely used in the building industry.

With building projects on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sturrock was able to invest more time into researching products that would make homes and businesses healthier and more energy-efficient places to live and work.

Hempcrete would be even more desirable because of Geobind. It would be stronger, faster, safer and thinner, and open up new opportunities for carbon-zero prefabricated building products such as panels and blocks, at lower cost.

Market research began in earnest and in 2022 Rockstead Construction got a research and development loan from Callaghan Innovation for product testing. Work began on the supply chain and manufacturing process for Geobind.

By this May 25 tonnes of the product had already been scooped up with a further 300 tonnes on order. Rockstead is focusing on licensing the manufacturing of Geobind internationally, and developing and manufacturing a structural insulated panel (SIP) design using Geobind hempcrete.

The $30,000 business development grant from Top Energy will accelerate Geobind commercialisation efforts and remove some major hurdles to the growth of the business.

Sturrock said he is excited about what it means for the future of Geobind.

‘’Winning the Business Development Fund grant validates our vision of an environmentally friendly alternative for the construction industry. It provides crucial funding to finalise product testing, set up a new manufacturing facility and acquire the necessary accreditations and approvals for Geobind to be widely specified in the construction industry,’’ he said.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said the company had a commitment to supporting businesses that drive innovation and sustainability in the region.

‘’Rockstead Construction’s Geobind represents a pioneering approach to sustainable building practices. We are proud to support their vision through the Business Development Fund, enabling them to accelerate the commercialisation of this innovative and eco-friendly construction solution,’’ Shaw said.

‘’The judges were impressed by Rockstead’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and their potential impact on the construction industry. The Business Development Fund aims to empower businesses that contribute to economic growth in our community, and Rockstead Construction aligns perfectly with that goal.’’

For more information about Rockstead Construction go to: rocksteadconstruction.co.nz

For more information on Geobind go to: geobind.co.nz

For more information on the Top Energy Business Development Fund go to: topenergy.co.nz/tell-me-about/sponsorship/business-development-fund



