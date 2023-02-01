Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Sailing series for women; comedy heavyweights perform in Kerikeri

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
The women’s crew on board Rikki owned by Ray Haslar, in the Doves Bay Ladies Sailing Series, 2017. Skipper Annie Presett is in the middle, behind the wheel. The sseries is being revived in 2023. Photo / Kerikeri Cruising Club

The women’s crew on board Rikki owned by Ray Haslar, in the Doves Bay Ladies Sailing Series, 2017. Skipper Annie Presett is in the middle, behind the wheel. The sseries is being revived in 2023. Photo / Kerikeri Cruising Club

Sailing series for women

A Ladies’ Sailing Series is being conducted under the auspices of the Kerikeri Cruising Club from Doves Bay in February and March.

The organiser is Vonnie France, who has been sailing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate