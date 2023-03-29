Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: Historic police house for sale, theatre classes for kids, and Hokianga’s heavenly exhibition

Sandy Myhre
By
5 mins to read
The historic building that has serviced as a police house in Russell is to be sold.

The historic building that has serviced as a police house in Russell is to be sold.

The historic house on the Russell waterfront owned by the NZ Police as a Crown entity is to be sold.

It was built in 1870 from a Gothic design by W.H. Clayton, the first Colonial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate