Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Uncanny memorial for namesake fighter pilot

Sandy Myhre
By
3 mins to read
Jack Kemp at Biggin Hill prior to his memorial Spitfire flight.

Jack Kemp at Biggin Hill prior to his memorial Spitfire flight.

On this Anzac Day Kerikeri resident Jack Kemp reflects on his illustrious namesake, his uncle John Richard Kemp, a New Zealand fighter pilot who was shot down and killed in the opening days of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate