Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Springbank School welcomes new principal; Village Vet expands

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read

When the new school year starts for Springbank School on January 30, 2024, staff, students and families will be welcomed by the new principal, Tina Hallowes.

Hallowes began her teaching career at Springbank School back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate