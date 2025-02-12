“Some of my current pieces are on wood from the waste pile from the renovation of the old Masonic Hotel in Rawene, the builders let me look through them before taking the pile to the dump,” she said.

“I’ve recently had locals bring me a few pieces they’ve pulled off sheds or used for other projects and it seems a shame to send these items to landfill.”

Madelin first washes the piece and then sands it back which often reveals some texture underneath.

“Where I can I use the imperfections, for example, if they resemble twigs or branches, scratches and marks can become something on which a small bird perches.”

An acrylic painting by Russell artist Jacqui Madelin. She paints on to flotsam she finds floating in the bay.

She is not sure when she started painting, saying most kids start scribbling at about 2 years old. It subsequently proved useful when she was backpacking from the UK to New Zealand.

“Drawing is a great cross-cultural communication tool when there is no shared language and not to mention, I sometimes got free accommodation by doing the hostel or hotel owner or manager’s portrait.”

Madelin will paint on commission and lately has had some of her work displayed at Haratu Marae Gallery.

She is a former motoring journalist and was the first female president of the NZ Motoring Writers’ Guild.

Chugging to the tunnel

It’s the oldest passenger railway line in New Zealand, dating from 1864. The two-hour train journey runs through the Kawakawa on State Highway 1 and travels east across farmland and over rivers towards Ōpua.

An excursion on the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway from Kawakawa.Photo / Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust

Today, Bay of Islands Vintage Railways consists of paid employees and an army of volunteers. Between April and October last year they restored the rail section between Te Ake Ake and Whangae Tunnel.

It is also part of a larger project that has restored rail assets, including carriages, engines and engineering workshops and the steamboat Minerva (dating from 1910) which is under repair in Ōpua.

General manager Lau’rell Pratt said the track restoration team included 14 people who worked alongside the support team from contractor Abernathy.

“We have repurposed materials from KiwiRail and the volunteers share their knowledge and expertise with the next generation although this final year of construction and completing all the engineering is still a lofty goal.”

The rail journey is a two-hour return trip from Kawakawa, over farmland, over long bridge (the longest curved wooden bridge in the Southern Hemisphere) across regionally significant wetlands and alongside the Taumarere River towards the harbour at Ōpua.

The final stage of the restoration project has commenced with the research investigation and geotechnical samples under way.

Findings will inform the final design solution for the tunnel, which is the oldest rail tunnel in the North Island, dating from about 1880-1884.

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway now has six operating engines and their use depends on drivers and conditions and includes Lennie, the newly-restored locomotive.

Lennie, the newly-restored locomotive from Bay of Islands Vintage Railway. It’s one of six locomotives.

Bookings for the excursions have been good all summer, with families, couples, cyclists, cruise passengers and international travellers enjoying the ride.

Pratt said the organisation had had great feedback from cyclists, with the cycle connection offering a unique highlight on the Pou Herenga Twin Coast cycle trail.

Cruz ‘n back for another year

Expect a whole lot of Chevvies, Fords and Holdens and a few other custom-built and hot rod marques to roll into a Bay of Islands town between February 22 and March 2.

The rally of around 50-80 pre-loved cars is called Cruz ‘n the Bayz and is back for its second year.

Drawing a crowd, some of the classic cars and hot rods parked in Kerikeri last year.

Starting Thursday night at the Waitangi Golf Club they will gather for Meet and Greet Night and to register participants.

On February 28, they cruise to Ōpononi before heading to the Pioneer Village in Kaikohe.

On March 1, they leave Waitangi and go to Kerikeri for what’s termed the Klassic Car Show in the domain.

Just three of the expected around 80 classic cars that will search for available parking spaces in Russell.

On the Saturday, a movie will play on the Paihia Village Green from 5.30pm and there is a Family Fun Day at Waitangi Sports Ground involving a tug-of-war competition and a Miss Diva contest.

The major draw is for a trip for two to Rarotonga with flights and accommodation included.

On March 2, they all head to Russell and park around town. It will be a brave local who heads out to shop on that day. Either that or they didn’t realise up to 80 classic cars would be cramming into the town’s limited parking spaces.

It’s not just a joy ride rally, there is a purpose. Participants raise funds for the fire brigades in Paihia and Kerikeri.

The Four Square in Paihia has donated a trolley of groceries and tickets can be purchased from the Paihia or the Kerikeri fire service.

The funds raised are earmarked for the fire brigades for contestants in the SkyCity Step Up Challenge which sees them climbing the stairs to the top. In turn that challenge raises funds for Leukaemia and Blood New Zealand.

The Petersens Down Under

The Petersens coming to Northland. Known for tight harmonies and with a deep-rooted connection to the traditions of American music.

The Petersen Family Band, which hails from Branson, Missouri, are about to embark on a tour of New Zealand.

They play Forum North in Whangārei on March 1 and the Turner Centre on March 2.

Everyone in the group plays an instrument and sings.

Katie plays fiddle, Ellen’s on banjo, Julianne plays mandolin, Matt plays guitar, Karen is on double bass and family friend Emmett plays dobro.

The term “dobro” is a generic term for any wood-bodied, single-cone resonator guitar. The company is owned by Gibson and the dobro is manufactured by its subsidiary, Epiphone.

Unlike that other family band, the Hansons, the Petersens don’t wear cowboy hats and don’t yodel or sing pure Western. Nor are they like the other Hanson family group who sing pop rock and male only.

What The Petersens are known for are tight harmonies and with a deep-rooted connection to the traditions of American music covering blues, bluegrass, Cajun and classic country among other genres.

Their top-rated Branson show has been running for 14 seasons and they have toured throughout Ireland, Finland, Canada, the UK and the United States.

They gained global attention through their popular YouTube channel, where their videos have reached over 250 million views.

New Zealand-based guitarist Mark Mazengarb who has brought out several acts from the USA in recent years is promoting the tour.

“Like a lot of people, I discovered the Petersens online through their YouTube videos and to me, you can’t beat the timeless combination of strong vocal harmonies, good songs, and instrumental mastery,” he said.

In addition to their musical talent, The Petersens are known for their engaging stage presence and genuine connection with the audience.

Their shows are filled with stories from their lives and travels. During the show the band takes questions from the audience which adds a personal touch. To book visit wdc.govt.nz/Events/Forum-North or turnercentre.co.nz