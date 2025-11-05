Bay News: Ōpua gears up for the Trans-Tasman Solo Challenge

For Julie Kidman, it’s her first time as race director but she’s been involved with sailing all her life and is supported by a race committee of 11 volunteers.

“It is a privilege to take on this iconic race and I’ve been inspired by the history of the event,” she says.

“We are planning to run a Virtual Race alongside the actual event so those who aren’t competing can participate in a Virtual Regatta alongside those who are braving the elements.”

There are divisions for Adventure Monohull, Adventure Multihull and PHRF (Performance Handicap Racing Fleet), plus the prestigious Sir Francis Chichester Trophy for line honours.

With a record 20 skippers and yachts already entered, including several from the Northland region, the 2026 edition is shaping up to be the biggest solo yacht race in the Southern Hemisphere.

Malcolm Dickson from Okiato, winner of the 2023 Trans-Tasman Solo Challenge. His 2026 entry marks the fourth time he has entered the event.

The last time the race was held was in 2023. It was won by local Ōkiato man, Malcolm Dickson, piloting Sarau. He has quite a history with the event.

In 2023 he took line honours in the monohull division in a time of 10 days, 1 hour, 53 minutes and 50 seconds to set a new race record for what was then the new destination of Southport on the Gold Coast.

It was the third time he had entered and essentially it was a grudge match between him and the man who finished second, Australian Jim O’Keefe. They had both entered in 1978 and it was O’Keefe who bettered Dickson on that occasion.

In 2018, Malcolm Dickson entered Sarau. He was second to his son Hamish, in Zenith, a boat designed and built by none other than his father.

“My daughter said I had to enter again to beat her brother so like a dutiful father I did as I was told,” he said.

That year there were 12 entrants in the race but only six finishers. The least number of finishers occurred in both 2007 and 2002, when only three boats entered each year and they all finished.

The highest number of finishers was 15 in 1986 and all those that entered completed the challenge.

Australian Jim O’Keefe’s grandchildren welcome him home from finishing the 2023 Trans-Tasman Solo Challenge. He placed second.

Malcolm Dickson says crossing the Tasman is never plain sailing and at 79, he is thankful he still has the health and the stamina to compete.

“In 1978 there was a cyclone and a couple of boats rolled or lost their mast but we all survived.

“Last year was pretty stormy, but the best crossing was in 2018 with a good breeze to start and finish and a drifter in between.”

Next year’s race is at the start of winter but Malcolm says that should be the end of the hurricane season.

“It may be a bit windy and it will be cold but that should suit my boat.

“I’ve done it a few times now and know what to expect and I’ve done a lot of sailing around the world, so I bring some experience to the task.”

His win in 2023 meant he was awarded the Sir Francis Chichester Trophy. As presented, it was a basic trophy, so he got busy and built a stand for it.

Sarau at sea in the hands of Malcolm Dickson, who will sail the yacht in the 2026 Trans-Tasman Solo Challenge.

By far the majority of contestants are from New Zealand or Australia. The exception came in 2014, when Reini Gelder from Salzburg, Austria – in another singular move – entered a trimaran named Shark Angels. He was the only person from outside Australia and New Zealand in 55 years to enter the event and he won in six days, seven hours and 13 minutes to establish a new race record.

However, he couldn’t celebrate the record-breaking win – he was confined to his 12.17m yacht until Customs cleared him for exit. The quarantine officers didn’t arrive until the morning, so the chairman of the organising committee quipped, “I guess he will be having a good night’s sleep tonight.”

The delay was further compounded because the organisers were looking for Graham Dalton, brother of Team New Zealand manager Grant Dalton. The tracking device on Dalton’s yacht Hupane went offline at 1am and at 11pm that night it had still not reappeared on the map.

Dalton had earlier reported trouble with his yacht’s engine, which was the only method he had for charging batteries for his satellite phone. It was believed the tracking device may have stopped working after briefly becoming submerged in water. It didn’t adversely affect his final placing, however, which was a creditable third overall.

One well-known competitor took 17 days, 2 hours, 2 minutes and finished eight days after the first finisher. That was the lead singer of The Mockers, Andrew Fagan, who was sailing the smallest boat in the field in 1994, Swirly World, which was just 5.49m (just over 18 foot).

The first woman to enter the event was in 1986 and Kay Cotee from Australia was fifth out of the 15 finishers. In 2010 two women entered – Jennifer Fitzgibbon from Australia in Soothsayer and Trish Lewis from Auckland on Wishbone. They finished third and 11th respectively.

This year a record four women have entered the Ōpua event. Leslie Graney aboard Itchy Feet, Lucy Te Moananui aboard Nerissa K, Sam (Samantha) McGrath on Star Path and Sharon Choat Ferris from Kerikeri on Vixen Racing.

Choat Ferris heads a professional offshore sailing programme. She has competed in the 1996 and 2004 Olympics and has sailed the 2001-02 Volvo Ocean round-the-world event. She brings considerable experience and ability to the challenge and stands a good chance of being up front at the end.

In the week leading up to the start, the Ōpua Cruising Club and the general Bay of Islands community will benefit from all the activities planned to celebrate the event.