Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: MasterLock Comanche yacht departs Ōpua for Sydney race after glamorous stopover

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
7 mins to read

Masterlock Comanche at the Ōpua Wharf earlier this week. Photo / Sandy Myhre

Masterlock Comanche at the Ōpua Wharf earlier this week. Photo / Sandy Myhre

One of the world’s most glamorous ocean-going yachts, and one considered the most technically advanced of the 100-footers, rested up recently at the Ōpua Wharf for a week.

Comanche has taken monohull line honours in the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour event, the Gold Coast race and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate