Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Loopy Tunes bring award‑winning children’s music tour to Northland

Sandy Myhre
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.
5 mins to read

Singing sisters, specialising in children’s music, Leah Williams-Partington (left) and Siu Williams-Lemi. Known as Loopy Tunes, they are singing at Northland venues in the school holidays.

Loopy Tunes coming to the Far North

They are a duo, sisters in fact, called Loopy Tunes and they’re bringing their loopy music, which is directed purely at children, to the Far North.

Siu Williams-Lemi and Leah Williams-Partington, although based in Christchurch, have ancestral links to Ngāpuhi and Tonga.

