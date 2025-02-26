Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: International Women’s Day event in Kerikeri features four keynote speakers

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read

Marta Garcia from Spain, the executive president of Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year, the only car awards in the world voted entirely by women.

Marta Garcia from Spain, the executive president of Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year, the only car awards in the world voted entirely by women.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated with four female keynote speakers on March 8 at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

Dame Jenny Shipley was the first female Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1997 to 1999 and the first woman to lead the National Party. She served as the 36th

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate