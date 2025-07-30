Bay News: International acts to headline Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival

He first toured Australia in 2002 and was awarded a slot at the 2005 Byron Bay Blues and Roots Festival.

From Japan for the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival is the trumpet-playing Chihiro Yamazaki and the Route 14 Band.

Chihiro Yamazaki (aka Anna) plays trumpet with the Route 14 Band from Japan, described as a new-generation instrumental group. They play “Tokyo Brass Style” and have had over 20,000 in CD sales during their indie era. They now belong to the major Universal Music label.

From Australia comes Dale Robbins, Dave MacMillan, Lost in Transit and Acid Bleed, an original five-piece band that plays a virtuoso blend of Hot Gypsy Swing Jazz with a Latin Groove. Their repertoire covers a broad range from familiar standards to plucky originals.

Performing at the Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival for the first time is Sonorous, a powerhouse blues rock trio from Taupō.

The international line-up of talent is blended with New Zealand’s contribution to the jazz and blues scene with long-time crowd favourites Continuum, the nine-piece band from Rātana Pā, Whanganui, and Mark “Fatt Max” Hill, born and raised in London and whose musical exploits span over 20 years which included “years of dodging community diet classes”.

Northland’s musical contribution is in the form of the familiar Jam Sandwich, The Legacy Band, Quartz and the perennial Nairobi Trio.

Among the first-time performers at the festival is established musician Grant Haua. He has been the primary singer/songwriter/guitarist on eight studio albums and two live albums over the years.

He said one thing led to another and he ended up meeting percussionist Michael Barker [Neil Finn, John Butler Trio] and they hit it off straight away and formed Swamp Thing. For the following eight years, they wrote and toured regularly.

Also performing at the festival for the first time is Sonorous, a powerhouse blues rock trio from Taupō, featuring Lucian McDermott (lead vocals and guitar), Khani Te Mete (bass), and Cooper Paalvast on drums.

The Out of Office group are first-timers too. They are four Auckland-based musicians who describe themselves as “white collar who frequently sneak out of after-work drinks to improvise and jam with a wide repertoire of jazz, funk and soul classics”.

Bay of Islands organisations celebrate win

At the recent Northland Regional Council Environment Awards, two Bay of Islands organisations took out two prizes.

Project Island Song, based in Russell, won the Environmental Action to Protect Native Life award and the Bay of Islands International Academy, based on the Purerua Peninsula near Kerikeri, won the award for Environmental Action in Education.

Project Island Song began with a small group of enthusiastic Bay of Islands locals in 2003. Their combined dream was to return the islands of Ipipiri, in the eastern Bay of Islands, to an archipelago of sanctuaries thriving with native habitat, lush vegetation and alive with the dawn chorus.

Children from the Bay of Islands International Academy learning that what comes up, must come down.

Seven of the major islands, with their associated islets and rock stacks, make up what is known as Ipipiri in the eastern Bay of Islands. In the past 16 years, since 2009, Project Island Song volunteers have planted 40,000 native trees on several of the islands.

Over 42,000 endangered species have been reintroduced. The islands have enjoyed pest-free status since 2009, which has allowed the wildlife and the bush to thrive.

On your bike. Children learn to ride in a safe environment at the Bay of Islands International Academy.

Between 2012 and 2022, Project Island Song volunteers have reintroduced eight species of birds, reptiles, invertebrates, and plants, and plan to reintroduce another 13 vulnerable species.

They partner with local hapū Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha, the Department of Conservation, the Guardians of the Bay of Islands and private landowners.

The Bay of Islands International Academy is a public school located on the Purerua Peninsula, 15 minutes northeast of Kerikeri.

It opened in January 2013 in the existing buildings and grounds of Te Tii School. The school was given the new name to reflect the community’s “aspirations of international-mindedness”.

Receiving the Environmental Action to Protect Native Life award at the recent Northland Regional Council Environment Awards. From left: William Fuller representing the Guardians of the Bay of Islands, Rana Rewha for Ngāti Kuta, Marara (Binnie) O’Neill for Patukeha, and Laura Meyer of DOC.

The academy honours the historical linkages and the wāhi tapu (sacred place) of the local hapū of Ngāti Rehia and Ngāti Torehina.

The stated mission is to build a “vibrant community with shared values and positive reciprocal relationships”. The aim is for ākonga (learners) to support personal growth, natural curiosity and cultural and global competency.

The school motto is “Kia ako kia tupu tahi tātou, Learn and Grow with us”.

The principal, Chris Bell, said it was a privilege for the school to receive the award for Environmental Action in Education.

“This is a great credit to our dedicated students and teachers who are passionate about our place in the taiao,” he said.

Teaching them young. Two volunteer children digging on one of the islands of Ipipiri for Project Island Song.

The school offers bilingual te reo learning and has a wide range of activities. For the holiday programme, these activities include turning cardboard tubes into a chicken in bird creations or making trains.

There is also making pizza and bread for afternoon tea, fishing for eels in the Waipapa River and (also in Waipapa) inline skating and putting “hidden” veges into muffins to name but a few of the activities on offer.