Top Energy representatives receiving and Outcomes Award at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. From left, John Kidd, Ray Robinson, Fabian Hanik, Russell Shaw, Paul Doherty, David Sullivan and Sarah Gillies.

Top Energy wins at Excellence Awards

Top Energy, has won the Outcomes Award at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards which were held in Christchurch at the end of August.

Top Energy is the local lines company and electricity generator in the Far North. It won the award by using the cashflow from its expanded Ngāwhā geothermal plant to lower distribution charges for consumers.

The judges of the award said Top Energy deserves “real credit” for identifying consumer’s needs for affordable electricity.

In 2017, Top Energy set a goal of reducing distribution lines charges from the upper quartile for cost per connection to the lower quartile by 2030 to benefit electricity consumers connected to the network.

Chief executive Russell Shaw says prior to the expansion of the Ngāwhā geothermal power station the region relied heavily on electricity coming from the Waikato and through Auckland to get to the Far North.

“The cost of delivery, combined with a decade of investment in an ageing network placed us as one of the most expensive lines companies in the country,” he said.

The expansion of Ngāwhā power station was identified as the key strategic initiative that could provide new cashflows to achieve this goal.

“It was believed it would also protect consumers from ongoing transmission price increases and interruptions to electricity supply,” Mr Shaw said.

Since commissioning the new power station, Top Energy has reduced distribution lines charges year-on-year to a total of 23 per cent. The latest reduction is such that consumers will not bear any impact from the 205 per cent transmission line charge increase that came into effect on April 1, 2023.

With the expansion of Ngāwhā, 125 per cent of the Far North’s electricity needs are now met locally, reducing reliance on imported energy. This has led to energy independence, improved affordability, protection from electricity market fluctuations and a more reliable supply for critical facilities. Every household and business in the Far North receives carbon free electricity.

Other winners on the night were solarZero, Fonterra, Ecogas, Unison Networks and Transpower, Ecotricity, The Lines Company, Contact Energy and Northpower.

Women’s Club holds successful fundraiser

It was described by the organisers of the Northland Women’s Club charity ball as a “remarkable display of community solidarity and unwavering support”.

The newly formed club had set a target of raising $60,000 for breast cancer support initiatives. In the end they raised $61,455.

The ball was held at the Bay of Islands Golf Course, tickets were $287.50 each and 120 attended. Organisers were among the founding members of the club, Vanessa Bennett, Hilary Sumpter, Dorothy Jones and Darleen Smits.

NZ First politician Shane Jones with his wife Dorothy, one of the organisers of the charity ball. They were attending the Northland Women’s Club Charity Ball held in Kerikeri.

“Breast cancer is a battle that affects so many lives, and events like these remind us of the strength of community in times of need,” Bennett said

“It’s incredible to witness the power of unity and compassion.”

Special Occasions created the decorations for the night and guests were entertained by international violinist Hannah Fang and by Northland singers Keri Cullen and Ellen Kupier.

Other guests at the Northland Women’s Club charity ball were, from left, Tony and Leeanne Parkinson, Garth Dobney and Hilary Sumpter, one of the charity ball organisers.

There was an auction of donated items that included luxury getaways, shooting range days and exclusive dining experiences.

The funds raised during the charity ball will be channelled into breast cancer support programmes, including awareness campaigns, patient support services, and medical research.

The Northland Women’s Club was formed last year. It began with just 12 members and has now grown to 164.

A first for Project Island Song

In what is a first for Project Island Song, the Bay of Islands conservation organisation is running its first-ever raffle fundraiser. The prize is a rare opportunity to stay at Eagles Nest and is worth $7900.

It is one of New Zealand’s most luxurious retreats, set on a 30 hectare private estate on the hills above Kororāreka / Russell. It offers spectacular views across the Bay of Islands.

A villa at Eagle’s Nest near Russell, the two-night stay is the prize in an online raffle run by Project Island Song.

Normally priced from $3950 per night, Sacred Space is their generous multi-generational villa. It has four bedrooms which provides space for the lucky winner and up to seven others to spend a two-night stay.

As a bonus there is a heated infinity pool, a jacuzzi, sauna and access to Eagles Nest’s private beach.

The prize also includes a private wildlife tour on the islands of Ipipiri in the eastern Bay of Islands led by one of Project Island Song’s knowledgeable guides.

Raffle tickets are just $20 each, or three for $50, and are available to purchase until Monday, September 18 at: https://projectislandsong.co.nz/win/

Every ticket sold supports Project Island Song’s kaupapa to restore the ecosystems of the islands of Ipipiri, and to protect the rare and threatened species that live there.

Project Island Song is a pest-free wildlife sanctuary covering seven islands in Ipipiri. The project works to protect and restore the unique ecosystems and heritage of the Bay of Islands so that it is here for everyone, forever.

Since pest-mammal species were eliminated from the islands in 2009, eight rare and endangered native species have been reintroduced as part of a 20-year reintroduction plan and more than 40,000 trees have been planted.

Project Island Song is a partnership between local community group The Guardians of the Bay of Islands, and Te Rāwhiti hapū, Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha.

Specialist training for the Tucker

In an innovative approach to training, the Ōpua-based tall ship, the R Tucker Thompson, invited Heritage New Zealand’s Northland manager Bill Edwards on board. He spoke to the crew of the youth development programme to hone their understanding of the history of the Bay of Islands.

“Staff on the R Tucker Thompson were keen to continue to increase their knowledge about different aspects of the Bay of Islands’ unique history including European explorers and the Māori presence which goes back centuries,” says Edwards.

“The Bay of Islands has it all, from sites where some of the earliest Polynesian settlement of Aotearoa is believed to have taken place, to Māori interaction with European explorers like Cook and Du Fresne, right through to European settlement culminating in the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Heritage New Zealand’s Northland manager Bill Edwards (right) with some of the crew of the R Tucker Thompson schooner at Ōpua.

“The Bay is a microcosm of the story of human settlement in Aotearoa-New Zealand.”

He said a number of young people taking part on the youth development voyages are likely to have iwi connections to the Bay so participation in this programme may provide an opportunity for them to engage with their heritage on a very personal level.

To fund the youth work the not-for-profit R Tucker Thompson Trust takes visitors to the Bay of Islands on sailing excursions every day during the summer tourism season.

Profits made from the tourism operation go to support the youth development programme which provides local youth with the opportunity to join the seven-day voyage.

Further, the traditional gaff-rigged schooner has her own unique history and Jo Lynch, the trust’s chief executive, said storytelling was core to their kaupapa.

“Once upon a time the Bay would have been busy with ships such as ours, sailed by both Māori and Pākehā traders and travellers alike and we want to be able to tell these special stories with care,” she said.



