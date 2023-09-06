Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Fundraiser successful; Specialist training for the Tucker

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
Top Energy representatives receiving and Outcomes Award at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. From left, John Kidd, Ray Robinson, Fabian Hanik, Russell Shaw, Paul Doherty, David Sullivan and Sarah Gillies.

Top Energy representatives receiving and Outcomes Award at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. From left, John Kidd, Ray Robinson, Fabian Hanik, Russell Shaw, Paul Doherty, David Sullivan and Sarah Gillies.

Top Energy wins at Excellence Awards

Top Energy, has won the Outcomes Award at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards which were held in Christchurch at the end of August.

Top Energy is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate