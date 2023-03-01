Kelly Fogden has been diagnosed with cancer and is receiving treatment. She has had to withdraw from her wedding stylist business.

In November 2022, Kelly Fogden was diagnosed with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, which has also spread to her lungs.

She questioned why it happened to her since she is young - at 37 years old - and there is no history of breast cancer in her family.

Fogden had her first round of chemotherapy and is coupling that with Keytruda treatment, which is not funded by Pharmac. Each individual treatment costs $8000.

Both treatments are reducing the breast tumour, and she is having another scan in a few weeks’ time which will hopefully show no further spread of cancer.

Because of the treatments, she has had to step back from running her business as a wedding stylist and florist and has employed staff to take her client bookings.

Her partner, Sam, is now the sole income earner, and with two children to support, it has put a financial strain on the family.

Now, her friends and colleagues in the wedding industry have stepped up. They have collaborated to organise Cocktails for a Cause, an event at the Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on Friday, March 3. All funds raised will go towards Fogden’s treatments.

One of the organisers is Ben Thrippleton, who runs a custom-built mobile bar for weddings and other events called Kindred Spirits.

Ben Thrippleton, one of the organisers of Cocktails for a Cause a fundraising event for Kelly Fogden.

“Quite a few wedding vendors have pooled resources for this event - Salt & Seed will be offering canapes, Adam Young Catering will have a grazing platter, BBQ BOI will be on-site, and Coco Vintage Caravan will sell beer and wines.

“Haylee Hoani will play acoustic music and the Dogfather band will rock the house,” he said.

Tickets are $30 and the event starts at 5pm. Thrippleton is trying to get the council to agree to a two-hour time extension on his liquor licence so the event can run until 11pm.

For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/cocktails-for-a-cause-tickets-538229327407.

BDO Cycle Tour to be retired

For 21 years, the BDO Tour of Northland has wound its way around local roads. However, this year the cycle tour is taking a totally different route to previous years.

The bunch of bike riders will head from Whangārei to Russell - it’s called the Coastal Challenge and is just over 100 kilometers long. Then comes the Inland Flyer of 69km from Paihia to Kerikeri, the Matauri Loop of 84km and the finishing leg, the Inland Express, which heads back to Whangarei and is 106km long.

Competitors in the BDO Cycle Tour of Northland power pedal to the finishing line. Photo/Supplied

The oldest rider in the group is 83, and this year, the youngest is a rider from the Waikato who is just 15 years old. Ian Buchanan from Buchanan Pharmacy in Whangārei has ridden the tour every year since its inception.

Organiser Ana Cox from Dynamo Events said over the years, they have had people from all over the world take part.

“They are both competitive and non-competitive riders and have come from Scotland, the Netherlands, the UK and, of course, Australia.

“This year, we have Australia represented once again, but the majority of riders come from New Zealand.”

There is only one stage a day and they don’t stop for lunch, although riders can be seen sitting in the afternoon sun enjoying the local hospitality.

Contestants get to the finish line in the BDO Cycle Tour of Northland.

Ana Cox said participant numbers have dwindled over the last few years, similar to many other road cycling events, which means 2023 will be the last time the tour will take place.

“It really is such a shame this tour is ending its career this year; it is such an enjoyable event, with amazing scenery, and with a great bunch of people who you get to know really well by the last day.

“It’s always such a pleasure to give everyone their finisher’s medal at the end of the day tour,” she said.

Mountain bike relay race

A fun relay race designed to suit all ages and fitness levels is taking place at the Waitangi Mahi Tahi Mountain Bike Park on Saturday, March 11.

Teams of four take turns to complete a 7.5km loop. They can contest as many loops as they think they are capable of in the eight-hour time limit, and each lap takes between 20 to 30 minutes. There is a separate category for e-bikes.

“This event has been developed to give everyone a go,” said event organiser Lesley Lucas.

“More experienced riders can go hard and vie for the prizes, while social teams can do at least one lap per rider, then kick back and enjoy the event atmosphere.”

Contestants looping the loop at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park. A team relay event takes place on March 11.

The Event Hub will have plenty to keep riders and spectators entertained. DJ JXO will be on the decks from noon, Dave’s Place with BBQ BOI will be serving their renowned kai and Bay of Islands Brewing will provide the local beers.

The Waitangi Mountain Bike Park café container will be open early with breakfast options, coffee and icecreams throughout the day.

Spectators are welcome, with plenty of seating to watch the action, or you can bring your picnic blanket and simply hang out.

Prize-giving kicks off at 5pm with awards in various categories as well as spot prizes throughout the day. The bar and barbecue will remain open until 6pm. Registration is now open: https://ridewaitangi.nz/mahi-tahi/.

Auckland Anglican Diocesan Council meet in Russell

A contingent of Auckland Anglican Diocesan Council members made their way to Russell last weekend for their annual strategy meeting.

There are seven mission districts in the Diocese, and each year they choose which district to attend for their meeting. Of the 16 who drove to the meeting in Russell, most got caught in the rain south of Whangarei and had to detour because of subsequent road closures.

Some of the Anglican Diocesan Council members and representatives of the Christ Church Council in Russell together outside the church. Photo / Sandy Myhre

Megan Means, Local Shared Ministry (LSM) co-ordinator for the Diocese, said she had to detour away from State Highway 1 because the Brynderwyns were closed and Mangawhai was flooded. It meant taking SH12 and the Paparoa-Oakleigh Road to get to Paihia. It added an extra 45 minutes to the journey.

“It was sunny from just outside Whangarei northwards and it has been fine since then, and most of us had arrived in Russell by Friday night.”

The visit by the Diocesan Council coincided with the ordination of Reverend Peter Minson as Priest in Charge of Christ Church, Russell. The ordination was conducted by Auckland Bishop, Ross Bay, who heads up the council.

It’s a new, part-time appointment. For the past 25 years, Russell Church has operated under the Local Shared Ministry model. It meant presiding duties were carried out by a team of ordained priests assisted by the laity.

But a change in the structure of how Christ Church operates dictated an adaption to a single Priest in Charge exemplar.

The Bishop of Auckland, Ross Bay (right) with Reverend Peter Minson, the newly appointed Priest in Charge of Christ Church, Russell. Photo / Sandy Myhre

Reverend Minson was presented with his certificate of ordination in front of a packed congregation last Sunday. He will preside twice a month.

For the other two Sundays in the month, the ordained priests at Christ Church will officiate. On the fifth Sunday of the months that have it, the Māori Pastorate from the Bay of Islands conducts the service in te reo.