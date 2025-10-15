Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Coastal Classic back for another year

Sandy Myhre
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
4 mins to read

Sassinate, skippered by Mikayla Plaw, is expected to do well in this year's Coastal Classic. Photo/ LiveSailDie

Sassinate, skippered by Mikayla Plaw, is expected to do well in this year's Coastal Classic. Photo/ LiveSailDie

The first Coastal Classic Yacht race event started in 1982 and here we are, 43 years later, and it’s still going strong.

In just over a week the first gun at 9.30am on Friday, October 24 will herald the start of one of the country’s great yachting events and one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save