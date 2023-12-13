Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: BOI Coastguard dealing with thefts; Bunnings Waipapa embraces te reo

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
Some of the 40 volunteers who operate from the BOI Coastguard headquarters in the old Ōpua general store.

Some of the 40 volunteers who operate from the BOI Coastguard headquarters in the old Ōpua general store.

In November the Bay of Islands Coastguard shifted from its Kerikeri base into the old General Store at Ōpua.

Partnering with Coastguard New Zealand, the new based also doubles as a Northland-based rescue centre and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate