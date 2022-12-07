Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay news: Artist brightens school with murals; theatre and gallery back in action

Sandy Myhre
By
5 mins to read
Work in progress. Mural artwork from Erika Pearce at Kerikeri Primary School.

Work in progress. Mural artwork from Erika Pearce at Kerikeri Primary School.

Local artist changing face of school

Kerikeri artist Erika Pearce is painting murals around Kerikeri Primary School. She is halfway through the process, and waiting patiently for the spring weather to behave.

She was first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate