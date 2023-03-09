The sun rises at Russell’s Maiki Hill during commemorations in 2019 of the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Kororāreka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of Northland’s most formative historic events will be remembered in a ceremony starting before dawn today in Russell.

The Battle of Kororāreka, which marked the beginning of the almost-year-long Northern War, started on March 11, 1845, with Chief Hone Heke’s men famously signalling their attack by felling the flagpole atop Maiki or Flagstaff Hill.

Kororāreka Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri said those who wanted to mark the anniversary would gather on the hill at 6.45am, about half an hour before sunrise, for karakia (prayers) and raising of the kara (flag).

They would then proceed down the hill to Christ Church for a blessing at the kōhatu (rock) where blood was spilled and an acknowledgment inside the church of the navy personnel who died.

Finally, they would head to Kororāreka Marae on the Russell waterfront where the event hosts would provide breakfast.

Rewiri said she expected up to 40 people to attend, with numbers boosted by a group studying tikanga Māori (Maori customs), while kuia Kene Martin had offered to be the kaikaranga calling visitors to the flagpole.

“Aunty” Martin was a direct descendant of Maihi Kawiti, who erected the present flagpole in 1858 to replace the flagstaff cut down in the battle 13 years earlier.

His gesture of reconciliation was accepted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy in 2018, 160 years later.

Rewiri said everyone was welcome to attend and gain a greater understanding of events that shaped Northland history almost 180 years ago.

Next year she hoped for a return of the festival, which included a run to the top of Maiki Hill, which used to be held in the town on March 11.



