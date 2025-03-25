The company said in a statement that traditional water testing methods could be challenging and costly.

“Chilled water samples must reach traditional labs within 24 hours, which typically requires long-distance travel averaging 47km to labs.”

Bactosure claimed its remote testing technology could potentially reduce travel distances to 7-8km on average.

Bishop said the cost of testing would be significantly reduced when compared with laboratory costs.

“ ... We’re eliminating significant barriers and addressing a crucial public health issue.”

A one-off initiative by the company last year found two-thirds of drinking water samples collected from the community in an undisclosed region in New Zealand tested positive for E. coli.

Dr Ankush Mittal, medical officer of health for the National Public Health Service, previously told the Northern Advocate the symptoms of E. coli are generally mild but can be more serious in young children, older people and people with poor immune systems.

Bishop said most of the positive samples were from homes with basic or no water treatment.

“With approximately 34,000 New Zealanders becoming ill from contaminated drinking water annually, Bactosure’s community testing pilot provides an extra layer of health protection.”

Rural Schools Leadership Association president Andrew King said schools had a strategic importance in the pilot.

“Schools naturally serve as community hubs in rural areas.”

King said schools were geographically central and socially connected, and already performed monthly water tests to protect students.

“Extending these testing capabilities to local households makes sense because children consume most of their drinking water at home, where quality often remains unknown.”

Bactosure’s biological testing solution is accredited by International Accreditation New Zealand and has full compliance with the Water Services Act.

The company has invited Northlanders to learn more about what it says is a global first.

It is hosting roadshow events in Dargaville at the Lighthouse Function Centre on March 27 from 11am to 3pm, and at Ngāti Hine Health Trust in Whangārei on March 28 from 9am to 3pm.