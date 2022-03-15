Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Back to the future: Kaitaia man's decades-long campaign pays off as bottle deposit scheme returns

6 minutes to read
The proposed container deposit scheme would cover plastic drink bottles, cans, liquid paperboard such as Tetrapacks and glass bottles like these. Photo / Duncan Brown

The proposed container deposit scheme would cover plastic drink bottles, cans, liquid paperboard such as Tetrapacks and glass bottles like these. Photo / Duncan Brown

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

New Zealand is about to go back to the future with the return of a bottle deposit scheme aiming to boost recycling and cut the number of drink containers ending up as litter and in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.