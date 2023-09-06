One of the colourful murals displayed in Awanui. 'Flox' was created by local artist Hayley King (right) with assistance from Pierre and Sheree Wagner. Photo / Supplied

Awanui residents love the town and its big heart.

And that big heart, and recent upgrades, could see Awanui named the Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country in this year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

While Kaitāia will lose its title as the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country this year, neighbouring Awanui is in the running to keep the Far North’s success in the awards going.

Leigh, 100km north of Auckland and with a population of around 600, is the other finalist in the Most Beautiful Tiny Town category with Awanui.

Two years ago, Kaitāia was named the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards with the awards not held last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Efforts to revamp and beautify Awanui, with more plantings and celebrating its history, has seen it named a finalist in the Most Beautiful Tiny Town category in the country in this year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards.

However, Keep New Zealand Beautiful has announced the 2023 finalists in the category with Arrowtown and Tūrangi both in the running.

But Awanui is keeping the spotlight on the Far North with its nomination and locals in the township reckon the nomination is more than justified.

Shelly Matthews, who runs Ninety Mile Motors and BP after her parents ran it for 40 years, said Awanui is really on the rise again, after a few decades of it being neglected.

After living in London, Matthews returned to Awanui about 23 years ago and said recent work to revamp the town - colourful murals, a flash new playground, formerly neglected buildings getting refurbished, its history being celebrated and promoted, colourful gardens - meant Awanui was now a destination where people could spend a while.

“The pub had been run down for years, but that has been totally transformed. We’ve got a great cafe and this is a thriving little place again. Awanui has always been here, but we have a real pride in the place and the recent revamp has really helped.’’

She said the place was buzzing, particularly at weekends, when the nearby park and playground was ‘chokka’ with families.

Matthews said the town’s Facebook page was filled with comments from people who are from the area keen to get back to see all the work that has been done. She said the town was proud of the nomination, but the work to grow the town further would continue regardless.

Awanui is adept at celebrating its history with these panels a feature on SH1 through the town.

Chris Srhoj, from Awanui Tyreman, said the nomination was ‘pretty cool’ but well deserved, given the efforts put in to revamp the place.

‘’The pub revamp has played a big part in things too, and we’re a growing little town. The activities in this place are amazing. There’s been a huge increase in traffic recently and Awanui is the gateway to the Cape (Reinga) so if they want to go to the Cape, they have to come through here,’’ Srhoj said.

“I’m having people come from places like Kāeo for tyres and they can spend an hour or so looking around and enjoying Awanui while I replace their tyres.’’

Martin and Glenys Hawkins took over the Bakeman Cafe about 10 months ago and have seen the transformation as it unfolded.

Martin said coming from the UK, he could see the potential of Awanui and decided to buy there with his Kiwi wife.

“It’s a great place with so much potential. We’re going to change the name (of the cafe) back to Big River, which is what Awanui is, and is in keeping with the town’s heritage.

Martin Hawkins from Awanui’s Bakeman Cafe.

“This big river was the major port for the Far North and was a real bustling place. It’s a fantastic place and there’s so much more potential to be realised.’’

He said the deck at the cafe, which overlooks the Awanui River, was part of the town’s revamp.

“The town’s doing a great job with telling its history, and the history boards and the gardens really stand out.’’

Awanui welcomes visitors, and hopes to be welcoming the title of the Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country in November.

An award for the Most Beautiful Tiny Town was added to the Towns and Cities category this year, in acknowledgement of the many tiny towns throughout New Zealand with populations under 1000 who are punching above their weight with regard to their environmental achievements.

The judges said of Awanui:

“Awanui, situated in Te Hiku o te Ika (Far North) of Northland, is known as a small town with a big heart. Awanui recently completed an ‘experiment’ in which the local community was able to revitalise its own backyard and establish a working group, responsible for the installation of major public and cultural artworks, playground equipment, cycle tracks, public seating, water fountains, barbecues and more across Kaitāia, Awanui and Ahipara. The revitalisation project was centred around sustainability and improving environmental, social and governance outcomes.”

All Beautiful Awards winners and recipients will be announced at the Beautiful Ball to be held at Parliament House on November 9.

The Supreme Award recipient will win a mural painted in their town or city by a local artist, valued at up to $10,000.







