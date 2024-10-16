The annual Awanui Day attracts thousands of people to the tiny Far North town, with this year’s event on November 2

This year, everything will be set up around the Awanui Reserve and playground area, so the tamariki can play while the adults relax, enjoy some tunes, grab a bite and check out the stalls, all in one spot. The event is so popular that all the stall spaces have already sold out, and the excitement level in the town is rising.

The event puts Awanui on the map and comes after it was named Most Beautiful Tiny Town in the country at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards last year.

The town has a population of fewer than 400, but Awanui Day sees the place swell with visitors and is built around the Northland Riders’ Motorcycle Club’s Treble T Poker Run to Cape Reinga, when up to 600 bikes take part, and also features plenty of family-friendly entertainment.