"Honeymooners" Rosemary and Michael Lloyd have been camping at Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park since they married 48 years ago. Photo / Jenny Ling
Rosemary and Michael Lloyd have been through several tents in the five decades they have camped – every year, sometimes for months – at one of the most picturesque holiday parks in Northland.
There was the trusty Queenslander, made from sturdy canvas with steel poles, then a “flimsy thing”called the Jackeroo, which collapsed in a storm.
The Jackeroo was followed by a synthetic tent that was destroyed in another storm while camping in “the winterless North”.
Now the Auckland retirees are camping like royalty in their Zempire “Airforce 1” inflatable air tent at their favourite spot, the Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park in Pukenui, 60km south of Cape Rēinga.
Their home away from home has three areas: a bedroom with queen-size inflatable bed, a dining area where they play cards and watch TV, and a kitchen complete with toaster, kettle, fridge and freezer – and yes, even a kitchen sink.
In the two and a half years they’ve owned their current tent, they’ve lived in it for six months.
“The last 50 years we’ve been camping here together,” Michael said.
“We used to go to Spirits Bay and call in here on the way back.