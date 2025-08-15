Their home away from home has three areas: a bedroom with queen-size inflatable bed, a dining area where they play cards and watch TV, and a kitchen complete with toaster, kettle, fridge and freezer – and yes, even a kitchen sink.

In the two and a half years they’ve owned their current tent, they’ve lived in it for six months.

“The last 50 years we’ve been camping here together,” Michael said.

“We used to go to Spirits Bay and call in here on the way back.

“But we thought ‘why do we go all the way up there when this is so nice’.

“There’s so many things here: the Pacific Ocean is a few metres away, we take our boat round the corner and we’re out in the wide blue yonder.

“It’s the best of all worlds.”

The Lloyds – Michael originally from Dargaville and Rosemary from Perth – met at a boarding house in Auckland in the 60s.

Though married to other people at the time, their paths crossed years later when “our marriages turned to custard”, Michael said.

“Rosemary came over [from Perth] and we got married and the last 50 years we’ve been camping together.”

The couple have also camped at Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Plymouth, and the South Island, and tried the “motel with swimming pool” option.

Rosemary and Michael Lloyd enjoy camping in winter and have all the creature comforts, including a TV, loads of warm duvets and a kitchen sink. Photo / Jenny Ling

But it’s the furthest reaches of the Far North they love best.

When they were working – Michael as an engineer and Rosemary a teacher – they ventured north once or twice a year with their daughter, and later three grandchildren.

Now they’re retired, they visit every May, August and November for four weeks at a time.

They have the same corner site, which is close to the showers and has room for the boat.

Rosemary, 77 and Michael, 82, were nearly halfway into their August stay when the Northern Advocate dropped by.

They have fond memories of the old Wagener Museum, the helicopter rides and the team of bullocks that were brought over to entertain the kids.

Back in the day, they crossed over the harbour entrance and climbed Mt Camel to soak up views of Cape Rēinga to the north and Whangārei Heads to the south.

The couple still enjoy taking the boat out in summer, and Rosemary also loves surfcasting from the beach.

“It’s nice standing on the beach watching the birds, and people walking by, and stingrays floating along.”

Camping has changed a lot since Rosemary and Michael began camping in the Far North in the 1970s.

Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park owner Cathy Wagener calls the Lloyds “the honeymooners” because they always walk around the campsite hand in hand.

A photo she posted on social media highlighting the couple’s escapades garnered about 70,000 views.

“The fact they camp in winter ... they love it, they catch fish and walk around together.

“It’s obviously a special place for them.

“Rosemary will sometimes picks up a garden trowel and weed the garden.

“They’re just lovely people.”

As for camping in the middle of winter, the Lloyds are well prepared.

They have a powered site with 12V deep-cycle battery, which allows them to run a fan heater, and when the satellite works they watch TV.

Rugs keep the floor warm and they layer the airbed with wool blankets and duvets.

“We’re sandwiched between wool blankets and duvets,” Michael said.

“There’s so much space.

“On a rainy day we can walk around in here.

“It’s beautiful out there, there’s a bit of a breeze but it’s absolutely beautiful.

“It’s the ‘winterless North’. Sometimes it’s hard to believe – but right now it’s brilliant.”

For Rosemary, it’s all about relaxing, unwinding and fishing.

“Sometimes we get frustrated, like we should be doing something, but we’re here to relax,” she said.

“I can’t rush into the garden and do the gardening, and there’s very little housework to do.

“It’s just nice to sit back and relax; all you can do is read, do puzzles and computer games, and go for walks.

“When it gets to the last week of our stay I think, ‘bugger’.”

