Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Attacked Whangārei taxi driver speaks out

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
Whangārei taxi driver Salendra Chetty was threatened with a screwdriver and his vehicle driven off at night. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei taxi driver Salendra Chetty was threatened with a screwdriver and his vehicle driven off at night. Photo / Supplied

A Northland taxi driver feared he would be stabbed after one of two teenage passengers he went to pick up at night attacked him with a screwdriver and drove off in his vehicle.

The aggravated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate