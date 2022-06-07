Charlotte Butler, from WAGS, competes in the STEP 7 Over category at the Northland Gymnastic Championships. Photos / Supplied

More than 150 gymnasts descended on Whangārei for the Northland Gymnastic Championships.

The Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics (WAGS) hosted the regional championships, a huge competition with entries from clubs all over Northland and Auckland.

It was a Gymnastics New Zealand-endorsed competition for National Level gymnasts. This means they had the opportunity to qualify for the Gymnastics New Zealand National Championships, which will be held in Invercargill in July.

Elsie-Rose Duffell Fossett, from Kerikeri, shows the balance needed at the Northland Gymnastic Championships.

The clubs represented over the weekend were Northland clubs Kaitaia (KTA), Kerikeri (KK), Bay of Islands (BOI), Fantastic Gymnastics (FG) and Auckland clubs Tristar Gymnastics (TRI), Franklin Gymnastic Club (FGC) and Waitakere (WTK), as well as host club WAGS.

Women's Results in age divisions:

STEP 1 Under: 1st Amelia House (FGC), 2nd Khloe Harding (FG), 3rd Imogen Harold (WAGS)

STEP 1 Over: 1st Chloe-Anne Botha (WAGS), 2nd Hannah Carppe (WAGS), 3rd Elizabeth Dougal (FGC)

STEP 2 Under: 1st Bailey Littin-Ashby (FGC), 2nd Emily Crisp (BOI), 3rd Alexa Foord (FGC)

STEP 2 Over: 1st Alexandra Boys (WAGS), 2nd Hana Tanaka (FGC), 3rd Ella McDonald (FG)

STEP 3 Under: 1st Bellavie Nortje (FGC), 2nd Meg Noble (FGC), 3rd Aria Rose Dowman (KTA)

STEP 3 Over: 1st Seren Bull (FGC), 2nd Jessica Laxton (FGCS), 3rd Emma Bradley (WAGS)

STEP 4 Under: 1st Bailee Dalmer (FGC), 2nd Delilah Lauer (FGC), 3rd Jayde Maunder (FG)

STEP 4 Over: 1st Eve Howell (WAGS), 2nd Siobhan Jones (FGC), 3rd Eva Haag (FG)

The STEP1 Girls place-getters at the Northland Gymnastic Championships

National Level

STEP 5 Under: 1st Bella Postlewaiaght (WAGS)

STEP 5 Over: 1st Olivia Lindon Tristar, 2nd Lexi Hati (WAGS), 3rd Rebekah Tan (TRI)

STEP 6 Over: 1st Ella Howie (FG), 2nd Bailey Tomokino (TRI), 3rd Zoe Rotherhan (TRI)

Pippa McPherson, from Kaitaia, on the floor at the Northland Gymnastic Championships

Senior Levels

STEP 7 Under: 1st Natsumi Sekizaki (WTK), 2nd Sophie Burgess (WAGS), 3rd Amy Thompson (WTK)

STEP 7 Over: 1st Lily-Mae Smith (WAGS), 2nd Charlotte Butler (WAGS), 3rd Samantha Frank (WAGS)

STEP 8 Over: 1st Natalya Tavleev (WTK), 2nd Lena Graham (WTK), 3rd Renee Pilon (FG)

STEP 9: 1st Tamara Thomas (WTK)

Christopher Weinand, from WAGS, on the rings at the Northland Gymnastic Championships.

Men's Level 2: 1st Max Wharton (WAGS), 2nd Hunter Burhenne (WAGS), 3rd Ben Smith (FGC)

Level 3: 1st Malan Voschenk (WAGS), 2nd William Van den Bogaart (WAGS), 3rd Zachary Lauer (FGC)