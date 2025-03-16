Kirk said the portraits that capture the soldiers’ pre-war identities give viewers a sense of what each man’s life was like, ensuring they are remembered not just as soldiers but as the young men they were before the battlefield.
“Many of these young men worked at jobs which no longer exist or have changed dramatically,” Kirk said.
“I had never heard of the occupation of Kauri climber until I read about Cyril Allan, who survived the battle of the Somme and returned to New Zealand.
“To see that one was a butcher or that he made boots added so much meaning to the person.”
Kirk hoped to exhibit the work elsewhere in New Zealand.
She has already received favourable feedback from families. She said people were delighted to see the soldiers remembered for their previous life and not just their army experience.
“Families especially were pleased that their relative was portrayed in a way that celebrates their early life and place in the community. In Le Quesnoy people were moved as they realised more deeply what these men had given, that they had come from so far away to help.”
Admission is included with museum entry: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $2 for kids.
Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.