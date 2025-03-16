Kirk said he survived and was living in Te Kamo when he died in October 1969.

Both Francis and Danzey were from Tapuhi. Francis, a farmer, was killed on November 4, 1918, during the assault and liberation of the fortified northern French town of Le Quesnoy.

Danzey was a blacksmith and died in the Battle of Ypes in June 1917.

Lindsey Kirk at the Le Quesnoy Communal Cemetery making crayon rubbings to be used on paintings for various soldiers.

Kirk said the portraits that capture the soldiers’ pre-war identities give viewers a sense of what each man’s life was like, ensuring they are remembered not just as soldiers but as the young men they were before the battlefield.

One of the paintings that will be in the exhibit of Andrew Sinclair, from Mosgiel, who was a bootmaker.

“Many of these young men worked at jobs which no longer exist or have changed dramatically,” Kirk said.

“I had never heard of the occupation of Kauri climber until I read about Cyril Allan, who survived the battle of the Somme and returned to New Zealand.

“To see that one was a butcher or that he made boots added so much meaning to the person.”

John Raynor was a bridge builder from Kawhia.

Kirk hoped to exhibit the work elsewhere in New Zealand.

She has already received favourable feedback from families. She said people were delighted to see the soldiers remembered for their previous life and not just their army experience.

“Families especially were pleased that their relative was portrayed in a way that celebrates their early life and place in the community. In Le Quesnoy people were moved as they realised more deeply what these men had given, that they had come from so far away to help.”

Admission is included with museum entry: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $2 for kids.

