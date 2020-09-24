An Ōkaihau woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash which closed State Highway 1 for just under an hour.

The collision occurred about 11am on Thursday between Wehirua and Bullman Rds, south of Okaihau.

Northland police crash analyst Jeff Cramp said the driver of a Nissan station wagon had pulled over on to the left-hand shoulder before attempting to turn right into a private driveway.

However, she failed to see a people mover, also heading south, coming up behind her.

A family of four — including young children — was in the people mover. They were uninjured.

The woman suffered a head knock and was initially deemed to be in a serious condition.

That was later revised to moderate and she was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by St John Ambulance. She was expected to make a full recovery.

SH1 reopened just after noon once the stationwagon, which was blocking much of the highway, was removed.

Volunteers from the Ōkaihau Fire Brigade provided first aid, helped the woman out of the vehicle and provided traffic control.

Earlier, about 10.10pm on Wednesday, the Kerikeri Fire Brigade was called to a crash on Wiroa Rd in which a vehicle left the road and went through a hedge. No one was injured.