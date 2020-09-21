Local firm gets contract

Kaitaia firm KPH Construction has won the contract to build the Far North District Council's new northern animal shelter in Kaitaia. The firm has built a number of Kaitaia landmarks, including Te Ahu, the fire station, the courthouse, police and St John ambulance stations. The new $1.4 million animal shelter, to be built in Bonnett's Rd, will replace the existing structure, which the council says is no longer fit for purpose and does not comply with the Animal Welfare Act 1999. A planned new southern animal shelter on Ngapuhi Rd, outside Kaikohe, is still in the design stage.

Two hospitalised after fight

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries after a fight broke out in Whangārei on Saturday night. A police spokesman said a group of six or seven youth had gathered in Rust Ave at around 1am. The two involved in the street brawl, who were known to each other, were taken to hospital by ambulance with a broken arm and facial injuries. They had since been discharged, the spokesman said. Three people at the scene were arrested and spoken to by police but were released because none wanted to lay a complaint.

Karate club needs new home

The Whangārei Shitokai karate club is looking for a new home to continue training after 30 years at the St John Ambulance Hall. This will be the club's final year at the hall, which will no longer be available for hire. Current head sensei Murray Burns said many New Zealand and Oceania champions had been trained at the St John hall and many people in

Whangārei would have fond memories of the time spent in the dojo. "We have had a great run there over that time and St John has been fantastic landlords," Burns said. "When I joined we had a class of 13, now we have over 60 members. We are a non-profit club with all the instructors doing it for the love of the sport". Email mnburns@xtra.co.nz if you can help the club.

Counterfeit $50 notes circulating

The police aren't aware of it, but the Kaitaia Business Association has warned its members that counterfeit $50 notes are circulating in the town. Business owners were warned to be wary, and that the fake notes could be of any denomination. Any counterfeit notes that were received should be handed over to the police.

LIM report changes

Far North District Council has completed system changes so that all Land Information Memorandum (LIM) reports are now requested, paid for and delivered completely online. A LIM report has all information held by the local authority on a particular property and will often include building and resource consents, information on land hazards, rates and rating valuations and district plan information. The reports usually run to many pages and were traditionally printed out and posted. The council estimates it used up to seven boxes of A4 paper every week responding to LIM requests, and annually spent in excess of $10,000 on the paper. Added to that were print, postage and transport costs.