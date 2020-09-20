Preliminary designs for Whangārei's controversial new $48 million Civic Centre have been released but Whangārei District Council says some design elements are still being worked through and finalised with input from local hapū.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said she is delighted by the progress on the centre, which has raised the ire of some ratepayers, with the cost ballooning from an initial $37m estimate.

"These designs show a wonderful symmetry with the central library,'' Mai said, ''while connecting the surrounding green space of Cafler Park and Waiarohia Stream.

''Accessibility has always been at the top of the 'needs' list, and this preliminary design shows a welcoming, open entranceway with easy flow from the adjacent shared path, CBD, library and Forum North, completing the new civic precinct."

All public services are at ground level and the preliminary designs include a light-filled central atrium, a larger, more accessible customer-facing contact centre and ground-floor council chambers.

What the civic centre will look like from Cafler Park.

Along with the preliminary designs, the council said Whangārei company Culham Engineering will provide all structural steel components of the new build.

Alan Adcock, general manager corporate/CFO and WDC project sponsor, said working with Culhams is in line with the project's policy of partnering with local suppliers.

"We are working with a number of local consultants and contractors on site, including Barfoote Construction, Treescape, Cuesko, Littoralis Landscape Architecture, Cato Bolam, Reyburn and Bryant and Culham Engineering. We're also proud to be partnering with the NorthTec Apprenticeship programme, which allows for a minimum of 10 per cent apprentices or trainees on the project site at any time."

Groundworks have started at the new Whangārei Civic Centre site, Rust Ave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Other Whangārei contractors that have worked on site to date include McKay Electrical, Airzone, Gasworks & Plumbing, Northland Scaffold and Traffic Management NZ.

Main contractor Canam has also signed supply agreements with local suppliers for the project, including Carters and Hirepool, and is working closely with Northland Waste which will manage all general waste from site and ensure that recycle content targets are met.

More than 85 per cent of suppliers and subcontractors on the project are local, with an average of 22 per cent local trainees and apprentices - well above the minimum target of 10 per cent.

The next steps in the project include working through the final design elements with hapū, presenting developed designs to council, completion of demolition, moving through the consents process and into the construction phase by early December.