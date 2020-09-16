Northland's tsunami siren network will be tested at the beginning of daylight saving on Sunday, September 27.

The network of more than 200 outdoor tsunami sirens in coastal communities, from Te Hapua in the north to Mangawhai in the south and Ruawai in the west, is checked twice a year, coinciding with the start and finish of daylight saving.

However, the test earlier this year was cancelled due to the country being in the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, meaning 12 months have passed since the last test.

The sirens will sound twice, at 10am for 10 minutes and again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults.

Reported robbery leads to chase

Northland police are investigating after a report of an aggravated robbery where a firearm was presented and led to a police pursuit involving the force's Eagle Helicopter.

Police were alerted around 4.25pm on Tuesday. The individuals involved fled the Hikurangi area in a vehicle, which the Advocate understands was a black Holden Commodore.

A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for police.

The Police Eagle helicopter was dispatched to assist with the hunt for the car, but it evaded police.

Police subsequently located the vehicle in a rural area after making a number of inquiries. A firearm believed to be involved in this incident has been located.

Inquiries are continuing and anybody with information can call police on 150 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Healthcare workers to stop work

More than 3400 primary healthcare nurses and medical receptionists/administrators across more than 500 practices and accident and medical centres will hold stop-work meetings for two hours at the end of this month. Northland has around 170 members in 30 workplaces covered by the Primary Health Care multi-employer collective agreement. An experienced nurse covered by the agreement is paid 10.6 per cent less than their DHB colleague with the same qualifications, skills and experience.

They will stop work for two hours nationwide on Wednesday, September 30, from 10am-12pm.

This will be the second round of stop-work meetings for NZNO members covered by the Primary Health Care Multi-Employer Collective Agreement. An earlier round occurred on July 23 and a one-day strike took place on September 3.

Negotiations with employers have been reserved for September 28 in the hope that progress will be made towards pay parity.

WRMK Lawyers awards finalist

WRMK Lawyers has been named a finalist for three New Zealand Law Awards.

Northland's largest law firm, WRMK Lawyers is in the running for Mid-size Law Firm of the Year, Regional/Suburban Law Firm of the Year and Employer of Choice (less than 50 lawyers), for the second year in a row.

Last year the firm won both the Regional/Suburban Law Firm of the Year and Employer of Choice (less than 50 lawyers) categories. The awards will be announced in Auckland on November 12.

Dhillon Foundation North chair

Bhav Dhillon has been appointed chair of Foundation North, the community trust for Auckland and Northland. Dhillon has been a trustee on the foundation's board since June 2017. He takes over as chair from John Slater, whose term as trustee came to an end on September 7, after eight years of service.

Moving into the position of deputy chair is Chris Severne (trustee since June 2017), who replaces Mel Hewitson who continues to serve as a trustee.