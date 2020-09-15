A man charged with felling a kauri tree at Whangārei Hospital in July has been remanded in custody.

Antony Shawn Ellis, 51, from Whangārei, faces a charge of intentional damage in relation to the attack on the tree on July 16. He also faces two charges of threatening to kill.

Ellis was remanded in custody to reappear in the Whangārei District Court on November 3. The 80-year-old tree, outside the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre on the Whangārei Hospital campus, was cut down during a storm on July 16 about 2.20am and the act was captured on CCTV.

Meet the candidates in Dargaville

Kaipara Grey Power will host a meet the Northland electorate candidates event on Friday at Dargaville Methodist Church Complex at 1pm. The Covid-19 level 2 restrictions mean numbers attending are limited to 100.

And in Russell

Advertisement

Voters in the Northland electorate have a chance to hear from candidates vying for their tick at two debates in Russell this evening, September 16. Candidates taking part are Shane Jones (NZ First), Matt King (National), Willow-Jean Prime (Labour), Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen (Greens) and at least one independent candidate. Act candidate Mark Cameron will not attend.

To limit numbers and meet Covid-19 restrictions, back-to-back debates will be held at 5.30pm and 7pm at the Duke of Marlborough. Email functions@theduke.co.nz to secure a seat. The meeting was originally scheduled for August 14 but postponed.

Waterfront project briefing

The third and final Paihia community briefing about a planned waterfront redevelopment project will be held at 3.30pm this Sunday, September 20, at the Scenic Hotel Bay of Islands at 58 Seaview Rd. The meeting will be hosted by Far North Holdings, the council-owned company which will manage the project. Physical distancing rules mean only 60 people can attend so organisers are asking people who have attended a previous meeting not to attend so there is space for people who missed the previous two.

In July, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced an $8 million grant to build breakwaters and groynes to prevent erosion and protect the Paihia waterfront, while the Far North District Council earmarked a further $5.3m to restore a beach and develop waterfront recreational areas.

MP King opens re-election campaign

Northland MP Matt King is launching his re-election campaign this Sunday, September 20, at the Pioneer Tavern in Waipapa, on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri. The event will start at 11.30am with a short clip filmed at the Waipapa event to be included in National's nationwide campaign launch at 2pm the same day.

Greens co-leader to speak

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson will speak at a public meeting in Whangārei on Tuesday, September 22. Davidson will be at the Cafler Room, Forum North, from noon till 1pm. The Greens' Northland electorate candidate Darleen Tana Hoff-Neilson and Whangārei candidate Moea Armstrong will also be there.

Questions will be invited from the public. Davidson will also visit the Hihiaua Cultural Centre and Food For Life, and meet local body councillors while in Whangārei.