A total of $132,320 has been awarded in the latest funding round for the Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA).

It includes $20,435 to Mangawhai Activity Zone for two shade structures at the skate area, surface cleaning and repainting the white lines on the soccer field; $19,000 to the Mangawhai Domain Society for hardfill material, labour and hire equipment, and new aluminium double-glazed windows and labour; $10,000 to Mangawhai Waka Ama to help pay for a six-person waka; and $16,127 to Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service for construction of a new roof over decking areas.

Other groups, including NZ Fairy Tern Charitable Trust, Mangawhai Library Hall Trust, and Mangawhai Football Club also got money. The full list of successful recipients can be found on kaipara.govt.nz/mela.

Chairman of the Mela Committee, Kaipara District Councillor Peter Wethey, was pleased to see a wide range of groups receive much needed funding in this latest round.

"Mangawhai is home to many organisations who work tirelessly for our community. We're delighted to allocate funding for these exciting projects that will see immense benefit for the area," Wethey said.

The Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account is managed under the Mangawhai Lands Empowering Act 1966. Mela was created when the Mangawhai Harbour Board, which had significant assets in the Mangawhai area, was dissolved.

On dissolution, the cash and income from land assets not transferred to the Northland Harbour Board for port purposes, were invested to provide grants for county purposes that benefit or tend to benefit the district.