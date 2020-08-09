Kaitaia households are being given the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on their power bills in a new trial run by the Salvation Army and the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority.

The Salvation Army has partnered with EECA for energy savings in the Far North town and they are giving away 10,000 energy-efficient light bulbs to Kaitaia residents.

This month every one of the 2000 households in urban Kaitaia will receive a letter with a voucher that can be redeemed for up to five free, energy-efficient LED light bulbs. The bulbs lead to energy efficiency and reduced power bills.

The vouchers are redeemable between August 17 - 22 at The Salvation Army Kaitaia office, at 138 Commerce St, Kaitaia.

Advertisement

Salvation Army community ministries director Jono Bell said any savings for people on low or fixed incomes allow them to buy essentials they may otherwise miss out on.

"We notice people often don't replace blown bulbs because it's a way to save money. Many homes are often cold during winter,'' Bell said.

''We're hoping people will be keen to take part in the trial, and will end up saving money on their power bills as a result. We want everyone to be able to live in warm, welcoming homes that are as energy and cost-efficient as possible. We're really keen to work with EECA to see as many whānau in Kaitaia as possible take up this offer."

EECA chief executive Andrew Caseley said households will get immediate benefits from switching to LED light bulbs.

"Quality LEDs use up to 85 per cent less electricity than traditional incandescent light bulbs and they last a lot longer. Each LED that replaces an incandescent bulb can save up to $300 over its life," Caseley said.

For the best results, EECA advises replacing old bulbs in high-use areas such as kitchens and living areas.

EECA hopes the trial, which will also be conducted in Tokoroa, will encourage all households to change their old inefficient lighting to new efficient lighting.