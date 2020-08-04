After months disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic the Whangārei Music Society is finally launching its first concert for 2020 with the innovative and highly acclaimed Lucien Johnson Quartet playing jazz.

Lucien Johnson, leader of the Quartet, is an award-winning musician, who has performed here and overseas.

Johnson is joined by some of New Zealand's finest musicians - celebrated pianist Jonathan Crayford, with Tom Callwood and Cory Champion, one of New Zealand's most prolific rhythm section teams who have performed with the likes of the Phoenix Foundation, Don McGlashan and Neil Finn.

The Lucien Johnson Quartet is at the Old Library, August 16 at 2.30pm. Music Society members $25; non-members $35, school children under-18 free. Tickets through bookings@whangareimusic.org or on the day.

Celebrating hospitality

Northland's hospitality industry is to be celebrated at the inaugural Northland Hospitality Awards, an industry event aimed at highlighting the very best of the region. Nominations for the awards are open until end of this week.

Established by the Restaurant Association of NZ, the Northland Hospitality Awards are an important development for the region to celebrate and promote the excellence of Northland food and beverage offerings.

Final voting will begin on Monday and winners will be revealed on a virtual platform on August 31.

The Northland general public are also able to vote for their favourite establishment in the Savour! Northland People's Choice category award.

For more information regarding the awards and to vote visit https://hospitalityawards.co.nz/northland

Napia appointed

Sam Napia (Te Whiu, Ngāti Pakau, Ngāti Hao, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Toro, Te Popoto, Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa) has been appointed interim chief executive of Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi Ō Ngāpuhi.

Welcomed to the offices with a whakatau on Monday, board deputy chairman Te Rau Arena said Napia brings an innovative approach to the role, with extensive experience in strategic planning and leadership. He has a track record in project management, and experience over a broad range of local and regional government functions.

Te Rūnanga Ā Iwi Ō Ngāpuhi has begun recruiting for the full time chief executive.

Primary unveils logo

Raurimu Ave Primary School, in Onerahi, Whangārei, is celebrating an unveiling and blessing of its new school logo, along with a matariki dinner on Thursday, August 13.

The event will start with a mihimihi and blessing at 5pm, with acknowledgements at 5.30pm and kai from 6pm.

People wanting to attend can contact Nicky on 09 4360820.

No new Covid cases

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday and it has been 95 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, bringing the number of active cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities in New Zealand to 22.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases remains at 1217.