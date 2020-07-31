It will be the end of one era and the start of a brand new one for Whangārei RSA today when the New Zealand flag is lowered ahead of a move to new premises in the city.

The RSA has been on its site in Rust Ave for 70 years, but will move to new premises in Hannah St next weekend.

The RSA sold the land to Whangārei District Council for $3.5 million and the buildings will be demolished in September to make way for the city's controversial new $48m civic centre.

Whangārei RSA president Kevin Peachey said the last drinks at the bar at the Rust Ave site was last Saturday and today the flag would be lowered for the last time, and a closing ceremony held, at 4pm.

Advertisement

Peachey said with some RSAs in Northland and across the country closing due to lack of members, it was encouraging that the Whangārei RSA was still going and moving into premises that were more fit for purpose.

It will be the end of one era, and the beginning of another, when the flag is lowered at the Whangārei RSA in Rust Ave today ahead of a move to new premises in the city.

He said initially some members were not happy about the move, but now they were pleased they have somewhere new to go to.

''There's a bit of nostalgia there [among the members]. Clubs are all about their members and this [new facility] should see us in good stead for the next 70 years.''

And like all clubs these days, Whangārei RSA always needed new members and he hoped the move to new premises would help attract more.

''And you don't have to be returned services personnel to join up,'' Peachey said.

The new Whangārei RSA will officially open in Hannah St on Sunday, August 9.