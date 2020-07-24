A rejuvenated Kerikeri Domain, a rebuilt Rangitane wharf, new sports facilities at Waipapa, a sculpture at the entrance to Kerikeri and dog pounds in Kaikohe and Kaitaia are the latest winners in $9 million of government cash for ''shovel-ready'' infrastructure projects.

The funding, which will come from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, was announced in Kerikeri late yesterday by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones.

About 300 people attended the event at the Turner Centre.

Jones said the five projects would provide a much-needed economic boost and create jobs as Northland recovered from the Covid-19 downturn.

The sums granted are:

■ $3 million to rejuvenate Kerikeri Domain.

■ $2.45 million to rebuild Rangitane Wharf.

■ $2 million to help develop land at Waipapa for sports facilities.

■ $1 million to create two new animal shelters.

■ $550,000 to build a sculpture at the entrance to Kerikeri.

Jones said the Rangitane Wharf rebuild, on the northern side of Kerikeri Inlet, followed similar projects at Ōpua, Russell and Paihia.

Kerikeri Inlet was an ''incredibly important'' resource but access had become increasingly difficult as coastal land was sold to overseas buyers and costs skyrocketed.

''It is important that our community enjoy access to the Bay of Islands through robust maritime facilities," he said.

The former Melka Kennels near Kaikohe, which will become the Far North District Council's new southern dog pound. Photo / supplied

The $2m grant for a Waipapa sports complex would be keenly appreciated by homeless sports codes such as rugby league and cricket, while $3m for the Domain would allow rejuvenation of a ''wonderful space'' which had been under a cloud since an arson attack on the pavilion in 2016.

The $1m for animal shelters was an overdue investment. The Far North District Council had long grappled with animal management challenges, in particular with dogs, but the community could now have confidence the council would deliver services as required by the Dog Control Act.

The new sculpture, to be built at the Kerikeri crossroads, would welcome visitors to the town. It had been designed by the internationally renowned sculptor Chris Booth, of Kerikeri, and driven by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia.

Artist's impression of Te Haa o Te Ao, a climate change-themed sculpture designed by Chris Booth. Photo / supplied

The grant reflected years of collaboration between the NZ Transport Agency and local stakeholders, Jones said.

Most of the projects announced yesterday are led by the Far North District Council and were part of its list of ''shovel-ready'' projects submitted in April to the Infrastructure Reference Group for consideration. Because all five are under $10m they were then referred to the government's Provincial Development Unit for approval.

Nationwide the Government set aside $3 billion in Budget 2020 for infrastructure projects to boost the economy and create jobs in the wake of the Covid crisis.