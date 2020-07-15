Kawakawa's famous Hundertwasser public toilets have been closed temporarily while a leak in the building's roof is repaired.

The roof was damaged during routine maintenance of the toilets' roof-top garden, according to the Far North District Council.

Roof-top gardens are a feature of many buildings designed by the world-famous Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, who made Kawakawa his home until his death in 1999.

Safety fencing has been erected around the toilets and a weather-proof wrap added so workers can carry out repairs in all weather conditions.

A tree that protrudes through the roof will be pruned by an arborist to provide full access for contractors.

Council infrastructure manager Andy Finch said it was impossible to know how long the repairs would take until a thorough investigation had been completed.

"The most important task right now is to protect the site from rain and the possibility of further damage. However, we aim to complete repairs before opening celebrations for the new Te Hononga Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park building in September."

Alternative public toilets are available at Johnson Park off State Highway 11 or at the temporary library in Kings Theatre on Gillies St.

Te Hononga Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park is a community-led, Hundertwasser-inspired community hub that will also house the council's Kawakawa service centre and library.

The hugely popular Hundertwasser toilets have been credited with turning around Kawakawa's once waning fortunes.

A $33.2m Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Maori Art Gallery is currently being built at Whangārei's Town Basin, based on a design proposed by the artist in 1993.

After that plan was rejected by the then Whangārei District Council he built the Kawakawa toilets.