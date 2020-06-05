

Rihari Yukich reckons he has made some bad decisions in his life.

And when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday, he acknowledged his mistakes and read his letter to Judge Keith de Ridder

"Dear Your Honour," began Yukich.

He offered his sincerest apologies to his whanau, the community and police "for being a menace to society".

"Yes I have made some bad decisions. I was wrong turning to drugs but I have made positive changes and I'm putting things in place to get myself off meth."

Yukich, who turned 28 this week, appeared for sentence on multiple charges of driving while suspended and supplying methamphetamine. He also faced a charge of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He also had $6000 in outstanding fines.

Yukich said it was after the death of his pregnant partner in 2018 that he turned to drugs to help him cope.

He said after being remanded in custody for nine months he had been drug-free which had given the motivation to continue on the road to recovery. He had completed meditation and parenting courses while on remand.

Lawyer Sumudu Thode said a cultural report revealed Yukich had very little family support "from the get go" and outlined a difficult upbringing.

Over the last few months Yukich had worked on addressing his drug addiction and during lockdown had counselling session vie Zoom meetings with health board representatives.

"This is the longest period he has been sober for as long as he can remember and he is proud of this achievement," Thode said.

He also now had the support of his partner, sister and an aunty.

Judge de Ridder said he supported intensive rehabilitation but there was not enough information or detail about a plan before the court that would allow him to continue with sentencing.

"I accept the focus is not only on sanction but needs to address rehabilitation and reinforce the good work you have done," he said.

Sentencing was now scheduled for June 26.