Police are urging the driver of a white SUV involved in an alleged hit and run west of Kaikohe on Friday night to come forward.

The crash occurred about 6.20pm on State Highway 12, near the Punakitere turnoff at Taheke, as one vehicle heading west went to overtake another.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the two vehicles collided with the overtaking car crashing into a ditch.

The other vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Pajero or similar, did not stop but continued west towards Hokianga.

The female driver of the car, aged 32, was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital along with a 3-year-old girl. Their injuries were less serious than originally feared.

A 37-year-old male passenger and another girl, believed to be 2 years old, were also in the car.

Dickson urged the person driving the other car, or anyone who knew who it was, to call police on 105.

The car which did not stop was likely to have damage to the front right-hand side.

St John Ambulance and the Kaikohe Fire Brigade also responded to the crash.