

Northland has continued its streak of no new Covid-19 cases as the national total rose by 14 over the weekend.

The region's tally went from 27 to 28 on Anzac Day, however that additional case was a person already confirmed with the illness who had been transferred from Auckland Regional Public Health Service to Northland District Health Board as Northland is their home region.

The patient has now completed quarantine and recovered.

Nationally, 14 new Covid-19 cases reported over the weekend - five on Saturday, and nine today.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that as the country prepares to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday, it was important not to slacken off the effort.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in level 4 and as we move to level 3," he said.

Northland's cases are made up of 26 confirmed and 2 probable cases. Eight are Māori, 18 are European, and 2 are listed as "other".

No Northland cases are in hospital, 11 are self-isolating in the community and 17 have now recovered, including five of the eight cases of Māori ethnicity.

Of the five cases reported nationally on Saturday three were confirmed cases and two probable; of the nine reported yesterday four were confirmed cases and five probable.

Eight were linked to existing cases, five to known confirmed cases, and one was under investigation.

There was one new death over the weekend - a woman in her 70s in Waitakere Hospital who had been transferred from CHT St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home.

She died on Friday night bringing the number of Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand to 18.

Meanwhile, only 39 people were tested for Covid-19 in Northland on Saturday; the lower number of presentations was expected because of Anzac Day.

It brings the total number of tests carried out in the region to 4062 - 3051 of those at community-based testing centres, the rest across primary care, hospitals and aged residential care.

Nationally 5966 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the combined total to date to 120,981.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is now 1470, and 1142 are reported as recovered.

As of yesterday seven people were in hospital including one in the ICU in Middlemore.

There are still 16 significant clusters.

