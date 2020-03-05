

More than $1.18m of funding to help Northland hapū and iwi restore whenua and moana has been announced by Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

The funding is made up of two One Billion Trees programme grants. The programme was launched in 2018.

READ MORE:

• Target: One Billion Trees

• Shane Jones announces funding boost to One Billion Trees programme

• Nearly 3000ha of Northland to be planted under One Billion Trees project

• Shane Jones' One Billion Trees bungle: Scrub, weeds mar planting of 1 million seedlings

Te Waka Pūpuri Pūtea Trust has been granted $499,200 for its new Kahutia-a-Nuku Afforestation Hub to boost native tree planting on about 1000ha of land from northern Hokianga to Kaitaia; and $688,800 will go to the Integrated Kaipara Harbour Management Group, Te Uri o Hau/Ngāti Whātua, to plant native trees on land surrounding Kaipara Harbour.

Advertisement

"These projects are among the many revitalising Northland, bringing jobs, skills and know-how back to the region. Improving the wellbeing of all Kiwis is a top priority, something the One Billion Trees programme is helping achieve," Jones said.

The Kahutia-a-Nuku Afforestation Hub has been set up to be a one-stop shop for forestry knowledge and skills, supported by the latest technologies.

More planting in the rohe is expected to deliver environmental benefits including more habitats for native plant and bird species, enhanced indigenous biodiversity in significant areas, improved water quality within and around the Hokianga, Whāngāpe and Ōwhata harbours, and reduced erosion into the harbours.

Meanwhile, the two-year Kaipara Restoration initiative seeks to plant about 2500ha around the Kaipara Harbour and focus on engaging with Kaipara landowners who want to prepare and submit applications to the One Billion Trees fund for direct landowner grants.



"This project will enable mana whenua to be kaitiaki of the lands and waters that are their home. It will contribute to halting sediment runoff into the waterways in the Kaipara and the restoration of the harbour, including Māori cultural values, ecosystem renewal, fish stock development and kaimoana restoration," Jones said.