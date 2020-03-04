On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One person dead. Four workers overcome by toxic fumes. Firefighters in hazchem suits scouring a building for victims. It must have looked grim for people passing by on Kerikeri's Fairway Drive on Monday evening, but it was all just an exercise designed to hone firefighters' skills and improve inter-agency cooperation. About 20 members of Kerikeri Fire Brigade, half a dozen St John Kerikeri medics, a police officer and a council environment protection officer took part in the drill with staff at Bunnings Warehouse playing the role of victims in the simulated chemical spill scenario.