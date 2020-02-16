Northland residents waking to the sound of rain on Sunday shouldn't get their hopes up – the light smattering won't be enough to make much difference to the region, MetService says.

Though ex-tropical cyclone Uesi was expected to affect the South Island at the weekend, there would be little impact on the upper North Island, which is experiencing severe meteorological drought.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said parts of the Northland region received rain, mainly from sunrise through to around 8am on Sunday, followed by patches of rain and drizzle during the day.

"A few stations have reported a few millimetres here and there but it's not enough to bring any reprieve to the area," he said.

"Some places got quite a bit of light rain, but not enough to register on the rain gauge. Unfortunately, we're grasping at straws."

The most rainfall was recorded in Purerua, which received 3.6mm, followed by Kerikeri at 2.8mm and Kaikohe which received 1.8mm.

Nothing was recorded for Whangarei.

Lee said the weather for the week ahead was "not looking great" for Northland, which has tough water restrictions in place in Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Dargaville.

There are expected to be some isolated showers in the region for the next few days, including some isolated afternoon showers from Wednesday through to Friday.

"But there's no real massive rain band that's going to be coming in – there's nothing significant on the radar for the next week or so."