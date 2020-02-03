Up to 1000 people turned out to see a statue of Dame Whina Cooper unveiled at Panguru's Waipuna Marae on Monday, one of the first events leading up to Waitangi Day on February 6. The bronze sculpture is based on the iconic photograph by Michael Tubberty of Dame Whina, who was 80 at the time, holding the hand of her three-year-old granddaughter as the pair left Te Hapua at the start of the 1100km Land March in 1975.

George Puru, holding a carved flagpole carried in the 1975 Land March, leads the Prime Minister's group through the urupa where Dame Whina is buried. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Dame Whina Cooper's daughter Hine Cooper and son Joe Cooper escort Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern through the urupa where she is buried. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at Waipuna Marae holding the hands of Hine Cooper-Puru and Joe Cooper. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Granddaughter Irenee Cooper, who is also immortalised in the new statue, says her grandmother paved the way for strong Maori women. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hine Cooper-Puru, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Joe Cooper cut the ribbon. Photo / Peter de Graaf
George Puru carries a flagpole carved by his father Moka Puru, son-law of Dame Whina Cooper, for the 1975 Land March. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The annual Cape Reinga to Waitangi hikoi arrives at Waipuna Marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Guests try to beat the heat during the powhiri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chuckles at a speaker's joke. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Members of the Ihumatao occupation movement arrive at Waipuna Marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The statue is based on an iconic photo of Dame Whina Cooper and her granddaughter Irenee Cooper setting off on the 1975 Land March. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Dame Whina's granddaughter Irenee Cooper gifts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the family's print of the iconic photo that inspired Panguru's new statue. Photo / Peter de Graaf
George Puru carries a flagpole carved by his father Moka Puru, son-law of Dame Whina Cooper, for the 1975 Land March. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wikitoria Makiha of Horeke leads the singing while guests enjoy their lunch. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The statue is based on an iconic photo of Dame Whina Cooper and her granddaughter Irenee Cooper setting off on the 1975 Land March. Photo / Peter de Graaf
