Up to 1000 people turned out to see a statue of Dame Whina Cooper unveiled at Panguru's Waipuna Marae on Monday, one of the first events leading up to Waitangi Day on February 6. The bronze sculpture is based on the iconic photograph by Michael Tubberty of Dame Whina, who was 80 at the time, holding the hand of her three-year-old granddaughter as the pair left Te Hapua at the start of the 1100km Land March in 1975.