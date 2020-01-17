On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
About 20 archaeologists and iwi members have spent the past two weeks carefully excavating Mangahawea Bay on Moturua Island. A combination of radiocarbon dating, artefacts, animal remains and oral history suggest the Bay of Islands site is among the earliest human settlements in Aotearoa.