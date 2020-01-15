

A series of hui to discuss next steps for Ngāpuhi's Treaty Settlement plan kicks off today.

The hui follow one held with Treaty Minister Andrew Little and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Waitangi last month which came after the Ministers announced the Crown had removed recognition of Tuhoronuku's mandate to negotiate Ngapuhi's Treaty claims.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Andrew Little and Nanaia Mahuta to visit Waitangi after Ngāpuhi Treaty announcements

• Premium - Concerns raised at Ngāpuhi hui with Andrew Little and Nanaia Mahuta

• Ngāpuhi given opportunity to build new mandates for Treaty negotiations

Ngāpuhi whānau will have a chance to meet with officials from Te Arawhiti and Te Puni Kōkiri at the hui.

Advertisement

The first two hui are being held at the Copthorne Hokianga from 5pm to 7pm, and at Barge Showgrounds Events Centre in Whangārei from 5.30pm to 8pm.

These will be followed by hui tomorrow at the Whangaroa Memorial Hall from 5.30pm; Sunday at Kaikohe Memorial Hall and Copthorne Waitangi from 1pm; and Monday from 5.30pm at Te Puea Marae in Mangere and Te Mahurehure Marae in Point Chevalier.

In an open letter to Ngāpuhi last month Little and Mahuta invited Ngāpuhi to submit proposals, by May, for a new mandate to negotiate a collective settlement package.

They also invited hapū groups to submit proposals, by March, on how to negotiate cultural redress packages.