The annual Anniversary Weekend Waipū Street and Park Market is on again later this month. The popular event will be on Sunday, January 26, at The Centre and the Caledonian Park, Waipū from 9am to 2pm. Dubbed "The Big Market in the Little Town" there will be more than 130 stalls of crafts, fashion, art, jewellery, food, novelties and produce. Most products are made by Northland artisans and there will also be live music, food trucks and plenty of entertainment for all the family.

Fires light skies orange

Northland was lit up by a orange glow at times yesterday as the smoke from the Australian bushfires continues having an impact above New Zealand. Driven by an upper-level jet of westerly winds from Australia, smoke from the raging bushfires created a hazy-orange tint over the North Island. The impact was seen most clearly on Northland along the west coast, while elsewhere the sun had a strange orange halo around it through the cloud cover. More of the same is expected today.

Big spend-up on tenants

Kāinga Ora is spending more than $1 million maintaining and making improvements for its tenants in the Far North this financial year. The spending on maintenance such as painting, fencing, roofing and driveway safety improvements is all part of its focus on improving the quality of its homes for families, area manager Noeline Tua said. Kāinga Ora owns 675 homes in the Far North Territorial Local Authority area. The $1.04 million in the 2018-19 financial year includes more than $113,000 on fencing improvements, about $615, 000 on painting, more than $285,000 on roofing and over $32,000 on a further 14 driveway safety improvement projects that will help make those homes even safer. Tua said Kāinga Ora is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its tenants and investing in the maintenance of its homes plays a big role in that.

Man flees bail check

A man who fled, wearing only a pair of black undergarments, in the course of a police bail check at an address in Kaitaia last week didn't run far. He was hauled out from his hiding spot under the house and held for a court appearance.

Scissors removed in family incident

Police were on hand to see a pair of scissors being extracted from a man's shin after a family harm incident in Kaitaia last week. A spokesman said both blades were lodged in the man's leg, requiring a visit to Kaitaia Hospital to have them removed.