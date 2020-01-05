

Anyone who knew Northland teen Dion Hodder will instantly recall his kind, caring, sensitive nature.

Known for his hugs, his positivity and with a passion for helping others, the teenager nicknamed "D" who was a St John youth cadet in Kerikeri for a decade, undoubtedly made an impact during his young life.

His fellow cadets and programme leaders have even coined a term for it.

"Be Like D," is the mantra they now use when wondering how to tackle a tricky situation or if they're having a rough day. "Be positive, be caring and help people out."

It's fitting then, that a scholarship has been set up to honour the popular teen who tragically died after contracting meningococcal disease at a St John Youth camp on Motutapu Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf in October 2018.

The Dion Hodder Memorial Scholarship will soon be available to Kerikeri school leavers involved with St John who are moving on to higher education.

Dion's mum Todd Horton said it's a fitting way to remember the time and effort her son put into the cadet programme which develops leadership skills, responsibility and a caring attitude toward the environment and community.

"It's awesome," she said.

"We wanted to do something to honour him. Dion was so loved by all ages, he epitomised St John values. He was always putting his hand up, it didn't matter whether it was for public relations, or fundraising or cleaning the toilets. He made that sort of an impact and he's being remembered for it.

"If he can make people be a little kinder to each other, then that means the world to me - because that's what he did."

Dion Hodder, 16, was known for being kind and caring. Photo / file

Dion attended Riverview Primary followed by Kerikeri High School.

His many achievements include claiming the highest honour for St John youth - the Grand Prior's award - as well as being awarded the District Cadet of the Year for Northland.

Kerikeri St John area committee member Ros Smith said the scholarship came about because, though there is the Mid North Training Fund for ambulance officers wanting to improve their qualifications, "we didn't have a scholarship or any funding for our youth".

"We didn't have anything and thought why don't we do something as well?"

Smith, a former Kerikeri St John station manager, said the scholarship will be funded by the St John area committee.

Applicants must live in the area, be actively involved in the Kerikeri cadets and plan to study with a recognised education provider.

Dion Hodder's mum Todd Horton [left] and Kerikeri St John area committee member Ros Smith are pleased with a new scholarship honouring the popular teenager. Photo / Jenny Ling

Those wanting to study medicine, paramedicine and health-related topics will be given priority, she said, though study in other fields will be considered.

The committee will be calling for applications from August with the aim of notifying candidates by October 20, which coincides with the day Dion died at Auckland City Hospital.

There are currently about 25 to 30 youth involved in the Kerikeri St John cadets programme.