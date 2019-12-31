Creating the Dahlias for Dementia fundraising team's float that won a highly commended prize in the Maungatūroto Christmas Parade was no simple matter.

At the heart of the project was a 1952 Farmall Cub tractor faithfully restored by farmer Bill Cullen, who took the wheel dressed in a vivid purple outfit.

Five children and oodles of purple dahlias travelled on the float, while two children ran alongside decked out in purple. They were promoting a massive fundraising effort for a new dementia unit for the Riverview Retirement Village and Resthome in Maungatūroto. It will serve the wider Kaipara community.

The float was promoting the Dahlias for Dementia Garden & House Tour 2020 to be held on the weekend of February 22-23. It will showcase 20 gardens and seven exceptional homes from Maungatūroto to west of Matakohe.

Tickets are on sale on the Alzheimers Northland website – click the Dahlias for Dementia icon on the homepage.



And also at:

Maungatūroto: 100% Fergus Appliances & Beds

Whangārei: Palmers Garden Centre.

Waipu: Waipū Hammer Hardware

Bayleys Real Estate Northland offices (from January 6): Mangawhai Heads, Bream Bay, Dargaville, Whangārei, Kerikeri.

For further information, contact Karen Smales 027 240 5687.