

A chance sighting of a headstone in the Jewish section of Auckland's Symonds St Cemetery has evoked links back to the earliest days of trade in the Far North.

The headstone, commemorating the life of trader Samuel Yates from "Parengarenga North Cape" – as recorded on the headstone – is a tangible reminder of two very different cultures coming together in what was then one of the most isolated parts of the country.

Yates, who died in 1900, was an important early Far North identity, according to Heritage New Zealand Māori heritage manager Mita Harris, who spotted the headstone recently on a walking tour of the historic cemetery in Auckland's CBD.

"According to the New Zealand Dictionary of Biography, Samuel Yates was born in London in about 1829, the son of Saul Yates, a solicitor, and his wife Sarah Isaacs. It had always been assumed that Samuel would follow in his father's footsteps and take up the law, however in 1852, he accompanied his father to New Zealand to join other family members, and dropped his legal studies," Harris said.

After a brief time in Auckland he moved up to Mangonui where he opened a general store.

"In 1862 or 63 he travelled on to Pārengarenga, initially planning to open another store for a trial period of six months. The move was a significant one as he remained there for the rest of his life."

In December 1880, Yates married Ngawini (Annie) Murray at Mangonui.

"Ngawini Yates was descended from Te Rarawa and Te Aupōuri, and together she and Samuel ran a large farm and general store at Pārengarenga. In time, they purchased and leased tracts of land in the Far North totalling 150,000 acres," Harris said.

"Even when her husband was alive, Ngawini took an active role in managing the large station. A skilled horsewoman, she took part in cattle and sheep musters, and found time to raise and educate her eight children."

In September 1900, sensing his death was near, Samuel headed to Auckland so he could be interred in the Jewish cemetery in Karangahape Rd. He died just as his ship was leaving Pārengarenga Harbour, though Ngawini ensured his last wish was carried out.

After Samuel's death, Ngawini took over the running of the station and general store, keeping records and accounts and overseeing the burgeoning local kauri-gum trade.

Capable, generous, intelligent and very able in business affairs, Ngawini was highly regarded by all in the community.

Ngawini Yates died at Pārengarenga 10 years after her husband on July 29, 1910.

The memorial to Ngawini Yates at Pārengarenga. Photo / supplied

Descriptions of her in newspaper obituaries as the "Queen of the North" and "a vast property holder: highlighted the influence in the community that she had acquired in her own right.

"When she died, Ngawini was buried at Pārengarenga rather than in Auckland with her husband. On her headstone she is described as 'Beloved of both Pākehā and Māori' – an indicator of her standing in the community, and a reflection of the importance both she and Samuel had been to the local economy," Harris said.

"These are two different headstones in two very different places, though they speak of two people and two cultures coming together in an amazing way."